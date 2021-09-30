People’s United Financial Inc (PBCT): Price Now Near $17.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PBCT

At the time of this writing, PBCT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PBCT has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, PBCT ranks 90th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PBCT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PBCT’s price is up $0.06 (0.34%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PBCT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. People’s United Financial Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PBCT: Daily RSI Analysis PBCT’s RSI now stands at 83.3333.

PBCT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

