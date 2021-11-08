PERDOCEO EDUCATION Corp (PRDO): Price Down $-0.12 (-1.1)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.14 (-1.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PRDO

At the moment, PRDO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-1.28%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PRDO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Personal Services stocks, PRDO ranks 45th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PRDO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PRDO’s price is down $-0.12 (-1.1%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on PRDO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. PERDOCEO EDUCATION Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PRDO: Daily RSI Analysis PRDO’s RSI now stands at 47.9167.

PRDO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market