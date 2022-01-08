Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,012 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Perficient were worth $25,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1,600.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 596,682 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $32,026,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 91.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $111.53 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).