Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,012 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Perficient were worth $25,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Perficient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

PRFT opened at $111.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

