Perficient Inc (PRFT): Price Now Near $100; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PRFT

At the moment, PRFT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.88 (2.97%) from the hour prior. PRFT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, PRFT ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PRFT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PRFT’s price is up $1.09 (1.1%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row PRFT has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Perficient Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PRFT: Daily RSI Analysis For PRFT, its RSI is now at 51.1879.

Note: PRFT and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with PRFT declining at a faster rate than RSI.

