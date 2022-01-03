Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient stock opened at $129.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Perficient’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Perficient by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

