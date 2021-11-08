Performance Food Group Co (PFGC): Price Down $-0.83 (-1.71)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.77 (-1.59)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PFGC

At the time of this writing, PFGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.77 (-1.59%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PFGC has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on PFGC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PFGC ranks 80th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

PFGC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PFGC’s price is down $-0.83 (-1.71%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on PFGC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PFGC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PFGC: Daily RSI Analysis For PFGC, its RSI is now at 68.9024.

PFGC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market