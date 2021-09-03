Performance Food Group Co (PFGC): Price Down $-1.64 (-3.35)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.85 (-1.75)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PFGC

At the time of this writing, PFGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.85 (-1.75%) from the hour prior. PFGC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Wholesale stocks, PFGC ranks 86th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PFGC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PFGC’s price is down $-1.64 (-3.35%) from the day prior. PFGC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Performance Food Group Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PFGC: Daily RSI Analysis PFGC’s RSI now stands at 0.

PFGC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

