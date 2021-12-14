Performance Food Group Co (PFGC): Price Now Near $43.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PFGC

Currently, PFGC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (1.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Wholesale stocks, PFGC ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PFGC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PFGC’s price is up $0.5 (1.16%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows PFGC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PFGC: Daily RSI Analysis PFGC’s RSI now stands at 14.6199.

PFGC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

