Performance Food Group Co (PFGC): Price Now Near $45.85; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PFGC

At the time of this writing, PFGC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.57%) from the hour prior. PFGC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Wholesale stocks, PFGC ranks 29th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PFGC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PFGC’s price is up $0.34 (0.73%) from the day prior. PFGC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on PFGC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PFGC’s price action over the past 90 days.

PFGC's RSI now stands at 20.8723.

PFGC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

