Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,657 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

