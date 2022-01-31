Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) by 1,293.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Slam were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Slam in the second quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Slam in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

SLAM stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

