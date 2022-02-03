Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 80,008 Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZWRKU opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Profile

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

