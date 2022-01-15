PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,441,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.64% of PerkinElmer worth $1,289,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $178.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.45. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?