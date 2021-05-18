Perkinelmer Inc (PKI): Price Down $-1.72 (-1.2)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PKI

Currently, PKI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.06%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PKI ranks 61st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

PKI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PKI’s price is down $-1.72 (-1.2%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row PKI has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Perkinelmer Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For PKI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on PKI may find value in this recent story:

PerkinElmer to acquire U.K.-based in-vitro diagnostics company for $155M

PerkinElmer (PKI) and Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings ((IDS)) have reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended all cash offer whereby PerkinElmer will acquire IDS for ~$155M (£110M).The transaction has a total enterprise value of ~$124M (£88M) and is expected to close early in Q3 2021. Through this acquisition, PerkinElmer…

