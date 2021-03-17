PERRIGO Co plc (PRGO): Price Down $-0.36 (-0.87)% Over Past Day, Up $0.18 (0.44)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PRGO

At the time of this writing, PRGO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.44%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PRGO has seen its price head up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PRGO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PRGO’s price is down $-0.36 (-0.87%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows PRGO’s price action over the past 90 days.

