PERRIGO Co plc (PRGO): Price Now Near $45.68; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PRGO

Currently, PRGO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PRGO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on PRGO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, PRGO ranks 123rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PRGO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PRGO’s price is up $0.67 (1.49%) from the day prior. PRGO has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PRGO’s price action over the past 90 days.

