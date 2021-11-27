Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.77

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and traded as high as $40.90. Pershing Square shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 14,584 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

Pershing Square Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

