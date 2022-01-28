Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.62

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 1611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 32,678 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

