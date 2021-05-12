Perusahaan Perseroan Persero Pt Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK): Price Down $-0.37 (-1.64)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.43)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TLK

At the time of this writing, TLK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TLK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TLK; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TLK ranks 49th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TLK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TLK’s price is down $-0.37 (-1.64%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row TLK has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Perusahaan Perseroan Persero Pt Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market