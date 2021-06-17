Perusahaan Perseroan Persero Pt Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK): Price Now Near $23.45; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TLK

At the time of this writing, TLK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. TLK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TLK ranks 64th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TLK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TLK’s price is down $-0.34 (-1.43%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as TLK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Perusahaan Perseroan Persero Pt Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.