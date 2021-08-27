Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc (WOOF): Price Now Near $21.66; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WOOF

At the time of this writing, WOOF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.66%) from the hour prior. WOOF has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, WOOF ranks 51st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WOOF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WOOF’s price is up $0.41 (1.93%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WOOF: Daily RSI Analysis For WOOF, its RSI is now at 52.8455.

WOOF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

