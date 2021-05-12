Petrobra (PBR): Price Now Near $9.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PBR

At the time of this writing, PBR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.04%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PBR has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PBR ranks 106th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

PBR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PBR’s price is up $0.02 (0.2%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PBR has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Petrobra’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

