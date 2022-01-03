PFG Advisors Buys 902 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.12. The firm has a market cap of $239.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).