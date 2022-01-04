PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $180.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

