PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

