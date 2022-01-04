PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

