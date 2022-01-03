PFG Advisors Sells 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $567.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $633.56 and a 200-day moving average of $623.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

