Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Pfizer by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 9.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,383,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,056,000 after acquiring an additional 828,318 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 68.9% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Pfizer by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 313,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

