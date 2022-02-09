Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,226,687 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $90,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.05.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $290.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

