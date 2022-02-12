PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Trading Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 1,049,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,296,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 567,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 823,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $2,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $3,829,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PG&E by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,193,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,952,000 after buying an additional 915,652 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

