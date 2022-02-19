PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Body

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMCB opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMCB. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 4,434.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 662,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 647,731 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

