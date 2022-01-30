PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, a growth of 401.5% from the December 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHIL opened at $0.00 on Friday. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

