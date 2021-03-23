Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP): Price Now Near $29.87; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PSXP

At the moment, PSXP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PSXP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PSXP’s price is down $-0.58 (-1.9%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PSXP’s price action over the past 90 days.

For PSXP News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on PSXP may find value in this recent story:

Phillips 66 Partners to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results

Phillips 66 Partners LP will host a webcast Friday, April 30, to discuss first-quarter 2021 financial results and strategic initiatives.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market