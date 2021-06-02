Phillips 66 (PSX): Price Up $0.99 (1.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.59 (0.68)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PSX

At the moment, PSX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.59 (0.68%) from the hour prior. PSX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PSX ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

PSX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PSX’s price is up $0.99 (1.14%) from the day prior. PSX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PSX’s price action over the past 90 days.