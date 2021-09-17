Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO): Price Down $-0.55 (-1.84)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.36 (-1.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PECO

At the moment, PECO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.36 (-1.19%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PECO has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 20 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, PECO ranks 166th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PECO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PECO’s price is down $-0.55 (-1.84%) from the day prior. PECO has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 40 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PECO: Daily RSI Analysis PECO’s RSI now stands at 57.4713.

PECO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For PECO News Traders

Investors and traders in PECO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Phillips Edison & Company to Present at BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

CINCINNATI, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. PECO’s management will also be participating in individual meetings with investors at the conference. To request a meeting, please contact your BofA repr

