Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO): Price Now Near $32.1; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PECO

At the moment, PECO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.21 (0.66%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PECO has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

PECO ranks 58th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

PECO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PECO’s price is up $0.14 (0.44%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that PECO has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PECO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PECO: Daily RSI Analysis For PECO, its RSI is now at 92.7835.

PECO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

