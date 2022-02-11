Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of PNXGF opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

