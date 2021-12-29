Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PHUN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of PHUN opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $269.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 13.28.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

