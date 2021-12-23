Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): Price Now Near $18.22; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DOC

At the time of this writing, DOC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DOC ranks 138th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

DOC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DOC’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.05%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 day changed directions on DOC; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Physicians Realty Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DOC: Daily RSI Analysis DOC’s RSI now stands at 97.2222.

DOC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

