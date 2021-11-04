Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): Price Now Near $19.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DOC

At the time of this writing, DOC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.34%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row DOC has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

DOC ranks 145th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

DOC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DOC’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.39%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DOC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DOC: Daily RSI Analysis For DOC, its RSI is now at 31.746.

DOC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

