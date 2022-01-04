Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 23987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.37).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTN. Peel Hunt restated an "add" rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £554.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

