Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PDD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

