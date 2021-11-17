Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING): Price Now Near $28.26; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PING

At the time of this writing, PING (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.74 (-2.55%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, PING ranks 120th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PING’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PING’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.49%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PING’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PING: Daily RSI Analysis For PING, its RSI is now at 60.9589.

PING and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

