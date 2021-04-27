Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW): Price Now Near $83.17; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PNW

At the time of this writing, PNW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.02%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PNW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PNW’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.19%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PNW has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PNW’s price action over the past 90 days.

