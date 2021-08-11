Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW): Price Up $0.27 (0.34)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.35 (-0.43)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PNW

At the time of this writing, PNW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. PNW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on PNW; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PNW ranks 33rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

PNW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PNW’s price is up $0.27 (0.34%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PNW has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on PNW; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PNW’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PNW: Daily RSI Analysis PNW’s RSI now stands at 93.3333.

PNW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

