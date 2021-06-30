Pinterest Inc (PINS): Price Down $-0.3 (-0.38)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.19 (-0.25)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PINS

At the time of this writing, PINS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PINS ranks 184th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PINS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PINS’s price is down $-0.3 (-0.38%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row PINS has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on PINS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PINS’s price action over the past 90 days.