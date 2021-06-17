Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD): Price Down $-1.12 (-0.69)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.92 (-1.18)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PXD

It's been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PXD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PXD ranks 103rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

PXD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PXD’s price is down $-1.12 (-0.69%) from the day prior. PXD has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Pioneer Natural Resources Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.