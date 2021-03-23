Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD): Price Now Near $159.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PXD

Currently, PXD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.85 (-0.53%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PXD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PXD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PXD’s price is up $0.72 (0.45%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PXD’s price action over the past 90 days.

For PXD News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on PXD may find value in this recent story:

Argonaut Private Equity Acquires Pioneer Well Services Assets

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Argonaut Private Equity, a Tulsa, Ok based private equity fund, acquires assets of Pioneer Well Services, a subsidiary of Pioneer Natural Resources.

