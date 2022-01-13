Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $234.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.91.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $204.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average is $169.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

